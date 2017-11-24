The latest market research report by Technavio on the global sterility testing market predicts a CAGR of around 11% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global sterility testing market by product (consumables, devices, and services) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global sterility testing market, according to Technavio researchers:

Growing cases of HAI: a major market driver

In 2016, the consumables segment held the largest market share of around 42%

The Americas dominated the global sterility testing market with more than 46% share in 2016

Charles River Laboratories, Merck, SGS, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the leading players in the market

Market growth analysis

Growing cases of HAI is one of the major factors driving the global sterility testing market. The increased number of HAI cases are causing huge financial burden for both hospitals and patients. It also increases patient's cost burden. According to CDC, 1.7 million HAIs occur in US hospitals each year, resulting in 99,000 deaths and an estimated USD 20 billion in healthcare costs.

According to Tasneem Ali, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research, "Sterility testing in hospital ensures better patient safety and less risk of contamination from the medical instruments, disposables, and patient wards. Thus, the demand for sterility testing products is increasing due to increasing case of HAI and an effort to reduce them."

Geographical analysis

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global sterility testing market in the Americas due to higher product demand from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies such as Amgen, Abbott, Bristol Mayor Squibb, Biogen Idec, and Eli Lilly. These companies need sterility testing products to validate their end-products are free from any microbial contamination. Among the various countries in the Americas, the US and Canada are the highest contributors to the market.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global sterility testing market is led by key vendors such as Merck, SGS, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Charles River Laboratories. Each of these vendors adopts different strategies to maintain their respective positions in the market and increase market share. Merck and Thermo Fisher Scientific's major share of revenue comes from product sales such as consumables and disposable devices and after-sales services. SGS focuses its strategies on generating higher revenue from offered services and renewal of the same. Apart from these, many smaller players operate in regional markets with a range of product offerings.

