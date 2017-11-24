SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/17 --APT SYSTEMS, INC. (OTC PINK: APTY), a fully reporting company, is pleased to announce it is managing debt while its subsidiary SNAPT Games has released its next game. The Company is filing and advises that it repaid $79,250 in debenture debt along with associated prepayment penalties to prevent conversions that could impact the market.

The next game, Hogg Wild, introduces the player to a serious hog rider and his quest to solve various puzzles while moving through 1000 levels of challenge and fun. You can compete with friends as the Facebook network enables players to watch others progress. Hogg Wild is available to download in the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store.

Glenda Dowie, CEO of APT Systems, Inc., said, "Our supporters have embraced our first game, CHICK BOOM, and we are happy with the changes it inspired for this new release Hogg Wild. The gaming division has commenced work on its third game in a different genre and it will be supporting a great cause. Stay tuned."

Management is continuing to delve into gaming technology and understand how it visually impacts its other products like Kencharts and the Intuitrader platform. More importantly it will further add to the experiences for SNAPT Games developers and company revenues. APT Systems announced earlier this month that it is pursuing a large game portfolio acquisition. The signed Letter of Intent and escrow agreement has permitted management to delve further into due diligence to verify average monthly of incomes of $20,000 and more than 150 games are a part of the proposed sale.

Hogg Wild game play can be viewed or downloaded from the following links:

Hogg Wild Video link: https://youtu.be/Gwvh34jp1E8

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/hogg-wild/id1294268036

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.snapt.hoggwild

About APT Systems, Inc.: The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools like Kencharts and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while still watching dialogue on the proposed legislation for the Fintech National Banking Charter. Management recently launched its subsidiary SNAPT Games, Inc. to further facilitate long term goals.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3182482



Contact:

Glenda Dowie

CEO

415-200-1105

Email: info@aptsystemsinc.com

Investor Online Information Kit - http://www.aptsystemsinc.com/online-investor-kit-for-apt-systems-inc-APTY/

On Twitter follow @APTYsys



