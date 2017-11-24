SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the facility management category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the facility management sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Pumps Procurement Research Report', 'Compressors Procurement Research Report', and 'Janitorial Equipment and Supplies Procurement Research Report'

Global Pumps Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the pumps market can be attributed to the growing adoption of micro-disc pumps. The increase in infrastructural activities in developing countries such as India and China has led to the growth of the construction industry in APAC, which in turn has fueled the growth of the pumps market. Moreover, the increase in investments in the oil and gas industry in regions such as North America will further drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Pumps Procurement Challenges:

High logistics costs.

Difficulties in identifying suppliers that offer energy-efficient pumps.

The buyers in the global pumps market should identify and engage with suppliers that understand the need for energy efficient pumps, due to the growing environmental awareness across end-user industries. Moreover, the buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that have a dedicated warehouse facility and own distribution channels, as this will help them reduce the risk of disruptions in delivery timelines of the product.

Global Compressors Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the compressors market can be attributed to the rise in demand from the oil and gas industry. The consumer segments also use compressors for transmission of oil and gas which further fuels the market growth. With rapid industrialization across the globe, the demand for compressors is expected to increase in emerging countries over the forecast period.

Compressors Procurement Challenges:

Difficulties in identifying the performance of the third-party suppliers in terms of reliability.

Identifying the appropriate type of compressors based on the requirements.

To overcome these procurement challenges, the buyers in the compressors market should identify and engage with suppliers who aid in selecting the appropriate type of compressors. They should also look for suppliers that provide products with the features such as energy-efficient products, high-efficiency rotors, air or water-cooled engines, and extended warranty programs.

Global Janitorial Equipment and Supplies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the janitorial equipment and supplies market can be attributed to rapid urbanization along with the increase in a number of new businesses which creates a huge number of potential end-user base for suppliers; this is because the demand for janitorial equipment increases with the growth of large enterprises.

Janitorial Equipment and Supplies Procurement Challenges:

Challenges related to identifying and complying with regional regulations.

Identifying suppliers that possess regulatory expertise.

To overcome the mentioned procurement challenges, buyers in the janitorial equipment and supplies market should engage with suppliers that ensure timely delivery of janitorial equipment and supplies at a reduced cost. Moreover, this will also help in facilitating JIT delivery of products to the buyers.

