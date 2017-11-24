According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global surgical and nonwoven disposable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the predicted period.

This research report titled 'Global Surgical and Nonwoven Disposable Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The increasing use of surgical and nonwoven disposables in hospitals, ASCs, clinics, physicians' offices, and diagnostic laboratories to prevent infection and eliminate the need for sterilization are driving the growth of the market. The demand for disposable medical supplies is increasing. This is due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing volume of surgeries and outpatient services.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global surgical and nonwoven disposable market into three major segments by application:

Surgeries

Infection control

Surgical wound management

Surgeries

Surgeries involve incisions in the body to treat injuries or diseases. Before surgeries, the OR has to be set up with the essential instruments and supplies, and the availability of skilled professionals and surgeons must be ensured. Due to the increasing volume of surgeries across the world, the demand for surgical and nonwoven disposables has also increased.

According to Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness research analyst from Technavio, "Surgeries use supplies such as disposable syringes, catheters, surgical sutures, blood transfusion kits, and infusion pumps, which are essential in ORs. Nonwoven disposables such as gloves, gowns, drapes, and surgical caps are used in surgical procedures to avoid contact with blood. The criticality of surgeries is determined by the use of disposables."

Infection control

Infection control refers to the prevention and monitoring of infections that could cause disease. Infections are caused by exposure without epidermal covering. Such pathogens spread through air, water, and physical contact with infected surfaces. During surgeries, the use of unsterilized supplies such as scalpels, scissors, and surgical gowns could cause infections. Infections can spread from patients to surgeons or the other way when they are in the same room.

"Nonwovens help prevent such infections. Hence, their adoption is increasing. Nonwoven medical textiles have been designed with advanced formulations that make them water repellent, stretchable, and comfortable. Hence, they are used to manufacture sutures and tissue structures," says Amber.

Surgical wound management

Surgical wound management is required when there are unanticipated cuts or openings in the body due to external incidents after surgery. Surgical wounds can also occur when the stitches are damaged. Surgical wound management includes post-surgical dressings that must be done regularly till the wound heals.

The increasing number of accidents drives the growth of the segment. Accidents require immediate care. Nonwoven disposables such as adhesives and cotton are used to control the blood flow after an injury. Similarly, ambulatory services and paramedics use disposable syringes, catheters, and infusion pumps to provide immediate relief before the treatment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

3M Company

Cardinal Health

Johnson Johnson

Medtronic

