Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2017) - VITALHUB CORP. (TSXV: VHI) (the "Company" or "VitalHub") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement with Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (the "Agent") acting as lead agent, to increase the size of the Offering (defined herein) by an additional $550,000. Under the amended terms of the Offering, the Agent has agreed, on a best efforts basis, to act as lead agent for a brokered private placement of a minimum of $800,000 and a maximum of $2,300,000 aggregate principal amount of unsecured debentures of the Company (the "Debentures") at a price of $100 per Debenture (the "Offering"). Purchasers of Debentures will also receive common shares of the Company equal to 20% of the face value of the Debentures such purchaser subscribed for, divided by $0.15.

The Debentures will bear interest from the date of issue at 12.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. The Debentures will mature three years after the date of issue (the "Maturity Date").

Beginning one year after the date of issue, the Company will have the right to redeem the Debentures then outstanding, in whole or in part, at a premium of 5% to the face value of the Debentures.

On closing of the Offering the Agent will receive a cash commission equal to 7.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, except for such proceeds derived from subscriptions referred directly by the Corporation (the "President's List") for which the commission payable shall be 1.5%. The Agent will also receive compensation options ("Agent Options") equal to 7.5% of that number of common shares of the Company that would be issued if the principal amount of Debentures issued pursuant to the Offering converted into common shares at a price per share of $0.15, except for those Debentures issued to the President's List for which the percentage shall be 1.5%. Each Agent Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price per share of $0.18 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The Agent will also be paid a work fee equal to $20,000.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About VitalHub

VitalHub delivers an innovative platform for the creation of mobile health applications that increases productivity within healthcare settings. The VitalHub platform provides the ability to integrate existing individual healthcare applications while maintaining the control, security and privacy essential in healthcare. VitalHub's applications are focused on the fast-growing mental health and long term care markets and the company plans to strategically acquire and grow business in these areas. Currently over 50 healthcare institutions across Canada use products from VitalHub and its subsidiaries.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, ON, and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange: VHI

For further information please contact:

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, and Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.