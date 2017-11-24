SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the professional services category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the professional services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Energy Auditing Services Procurement Research Report', 'Customs Audit Procurement Research Report', and 'Corporate Meeting Cards Procurement Research Report'

Global Energy Auditing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the energy auditing services market can be attributed to the rise in energy efficiency initiatives, taken up by the developing and emerging economies worldwide. The energy auditing services also help businesses classify operational adjustments to save energy. They also provide action plans for long-term energy efficiency and capital investments.

Energy Auditing Services Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in selecting and optimizing the right energy strategy.

Lack of organizational level knowledge sharing and expertise in staff.

To overcome these procurement challenges, the buyers in the energy auditing services market should engage with service providers who provide portals and guidebooks and create informal learning groups among employees, along with training and certification programs on environmental sustainability practices.

Global Customs Audit Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the customs audit market can be attributed to the increasing number of free trade agreements, such as NAFTA. The emergence of new customs regulations like voluntary disclosure and the increase in digitization of customs audit and compliance process has further fueled the growth of this market.

Customs Audit Procurement Challenges:

Maintaining the security and confidentiality of data.

Complexities in handling huge volumes of data.

Buyers in this market space should identify and engage with service providers that undertake all data security measures to maintain the confidentiality of data. Also, the buyers prefer to hire service providers that have a strong client portfolio.

Global Corporate Meeting Cards Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the corporate meeting cards market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of corporate meeting cards by companies across the globe. This is mainly because these cards allow companies to track their M&E spend. It also offers benefits like faster pay-to-procurement process, ease of tracking and managing transactions, and better cash forecasting.

Corporate Meeting Cards Procurement Challenges:

Challenges related to the long TAT for expense reports.

Identifying service providers that possess relevant expertise.

To overcome the mentioned procurement challenges, buyers in this market should ensure they engage with suppliers that integrate reporting capabilities with buyers' ERP. The buyers prefer to engage with service providers that possess expertise in payment technologies as it would them better manage and track transactions.

