SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the chemicals category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the chemicals sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Polypropylene Procurement Research Report', 'Polyvinyl Alcohol Procurement Research Report', and 'Polystyrene Procurement Research Report'

Global Polypropylene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the polypropylene market can be attributed to the increasing demand for polypropylene from end-user segments like the retail segment, packaging and labeling sector, and laboratory equipment sector. The market growth is further fueled by the high demand for bio-based polypropylene resins; this is due to an increase in demand for green packaging from the medical and food segments.

Polypropylene Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in assessing the ability of suppliers to provide eco-friendly solutions.

Regulations pertaining to the use of specialized polypropylene grades that can reduce VOCs.

To overcome these procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should engage with suppliers who can provide eco-friendly and sustainable solvent solutions such as green solvents or bio solvents.

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the polyvinyl alcohol market can be attributed to the rise in demand for non-toxic,bio-degradable and environment-friendly resins and adhesives. The growth of this market is also fueled by the need for adhesives from the construction industry due to its ability to reduce the drying time of the concrete surface.

Polyvinyl Alcohol Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in mitigating the rising cost of sourcing PVA.

Stringent regulations such as REACH, EPA, and CLP across different regions to protect the environment and human health.

To overcome the mentioned procurement challenges, buyers in the polyvinyl alcohol market engage with suppliers having production facilities with environmental clearance to ensure mitigation of any risk arising from non-compliance with these regulations.

Global Polystyrene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the polystyrene market can be attributed to its high demand from multiple industries such as food services, electronics and appliances, and building and construction. The increase in the use of polystyrene as a packaging plastic, across sectors such as food packaging, consumer electronics, and construction materials has fueled the growth of the polystyrene market.

Polystyrene Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in assessing the quality of equipment used for manufacturing polystyrene.

Identifying suppliers that have production facilities for environmental clearance.

To overcome these procurement challenges, the buyers in the polystyrene market should engage with suppliers that have production facilities for environmental clearance to ensure regular supply of polystyrene and mitigate any risk arising from non-compliance with these regulations.

