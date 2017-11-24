According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the pulse oximetry market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Pulse Oximetry Market in Japan 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the pulse oximetry market in Japan into four major product segments:

Handheld pulse oximeters

Fingertip pulse oximeters

Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters

Wrist-worn pulse oximeters

Handheld pulse oximeters segment: market size and through 2021

Handheld pulse oximeters are used in hospitals and home-care to measure the blood oxygen saturation level and pulse rate in adults and children. The increasing use of these devices in home-care has led to the growth of this segment.

These oximeters are light-weight and portable, and they are primarily designed to be held by hand during measurement but can also rest on optional docking stations and act like tabletop oximeters. The data recorded by these oximeters can be transferred and viewed as a report on a personal computer or smartphone. Alarms can be set on these devices for a pre-selected value, and the alarm goes off when the pre-selected value for the heart rate and blood oxygen level is reached. Handheld pulse oximeters can be used for neonates, pediatrics, and adults. These devices have multiple power and sensor options and provide accurate readings within seconds, making them perfect for spot checks on multiple patients.

Fingertip pulse oximeters segment: market size and forecast through 2021

A fingertip pulse oximeter functions by transmitting light through the fingers. The sensors on the device detect blood oxygen levels based on the amount of light absorbed by the hemoglobin molecules in the blood. Fingertip pulse oximeters also measure pulse rate. Fingertip pulse oximeters are lightweight and portable. They display oxygen saturation levels in blood and the heart rate.

According to Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for patient monitoring devices research, "These devices can be used for both children and adults, as they provide accurate readings within seconds, making them perfect for spot checks. Many fingertip pulse oximeters measure the average oxygen level in blood across numerous pulses, whereas the technologically advanced devices measure the oxygen level from each pulse. The fingertip pulse oximeters segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the ease of use of these devices."

Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters segment: market size and forecast through 2021

A bedside or desktop pulse oximeter is intended for prescribed use. It is used for adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients and for individuals who have low blood oxygen levels. It is commonly used in hospitals, healthcare facilities, and during intra-hospital transport.

These devices are small and fit easily on a tabletop or in their carrying case. They are suited for a variety of clinical and home-care applications. They have a user-friendly interface with indicators for pulse quality, pulse strength, and sensor fault. Bedside pulse oximeters are electrically operated plug-in devices but have battery-backup for portable monitoring. They have configurable alarms and multiple sensors. The bedside pulse oximeters segment will continue to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Wrist-worn pulse oximeters segment: market size and forecast through 2021

The small size and light weight of the wrist-worn pulse oximeters have favored the growth of this segment. The non-intrusive design of these devices gives the patients freedom of movement. Wrist-worn pulse oximeters provide accurate blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate readings. They can be used in hospitals as well as home-care settings.

"These devices are ideal for cardio-ambulatory monitoring, remote wireless monitoring, and overnight studies of patients' oxygen status. These devices are simple and easy to use. The data from these oximeters can be downloaded wirelessly or through a USB cable to a computer. They provide patients with increased independence during continuous monitoring applications, due to their ease of use," says Neha.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

NIHON KOHDEN

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

