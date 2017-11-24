SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the IT category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Disaster Recovery as a Service Procurement Research Report', 'Engineering Design Development Software Procurement Research Report', and 'Business Application Testing Services Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171124005194/en/

DRaaS, Engineering Design Development Software, and Business Application Testing Services Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global disaster recovery as a service market can be attributed to the various regulatory changes across economies and the increasing awareness among buyers regarding the impact of data loss. The DRaaS or cloud-based disaster recovery strategies are now making data recovery plans far less complicated and more efficient for businesses worldwide, which adds to the market growth.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

Buyers in the DRaaS market space should identify and engage with service providers who offer bundled services to mitigate risks associated with managing multiple stakeholders for services related to consulting, network connectivity, and data center infrastructure.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Engineering Design Development Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the engineering design development software market can be attributed to the increasing demand for automation from several end-user segments across geographies. Large organizations are increasingly adopting mobile solutions, as it helps their employees stay online and connected from construction sites or other remote areas. Also, such solutions help designers, architects and engineers get access to the latest information related to their projects.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that help them in analyzing the organizational needs to customize and optimize the service they receive. They prefer to collaborate with suppliers that provide cloud-based solutions to avoid paying additional charges pertaining to customized cloud solutions.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Business Application Testing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the business application testing services market can be attributed to the increase in adoption of enterprise applications among businesses. Organizations prefer cloud-based testing services as it helps them in reducing the infrastructural costs. Moreover, the business application testing services help to mitigate risks of application and system failure.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with services providers that offer cost-effective cloud-based services. They should also check the service providers certifications for providing cloud-based services prior to contract negotiation. The buyers prefer to engage with service providers that offer scalable and on-demand services.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of IT procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/information-technology

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171124005194/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com