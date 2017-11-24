Arthur G. Graham, Avakash Patel, and Grant Malensek Join Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (RPA)

TORONTO, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Graham G. Clow, Chairman, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arthur G. Graham, MBA, P.Eng., as Vice President, Corporate Development (New York), Avakash Patel, P.Eng., as Vice President, Metallurgy (Toronto), and Grant Malensek, P.Eng./P.Geo., as Principal Engineer - Valuations (Denver).

With over 37 years of experience as a financial institution mining expert with experience in operations, project development and business development, Art Graham will lead the continued growth of RPA's New York office. Prior to joining RPA,Mr. Graham was the Managing Director of Kingsteps Mining Advisory, LLC (Kingsteps) where he provided risk assessment and project evaluation services to capital providers and financing advice and corporate development guidance to companies in the mining sector.Prior to joining Kingsteps, Mr. Graham held senior mining finance positions with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Citigroup, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Behre Dolbear Capital, Bankers Trust, and the Bank of Nova Scotia. Mr. Graham's project evaluation experience includes over 150 projects and mine sites covering 15 different commodities in 20 countries in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Australasia and central Asia.

Avakash (Akoo) Patel joins RPA with over 24 years of senior professional experience, including 15 years in operations and nine years in consulting and construction. Prior to joining RPA, Mr. Patel was Corporate Manager - Mineral Processing and Metallurgy for Kinross Gold Corporation (Kinross) where he was responsible for process leadership on operations and capital projects from scoping studies, testing programs, feasibility studies, to construction and EPCM projects. Prior to joining Kinross, Mr. Patel held senior positions with two large engineering firms. Mr. Patel's experience includes project management, mineral processing, extractive, hydro, and pyrometallurgy, capital projects, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development.Mr. Patel will be based in RPA's Toronto office.

Grant Malensek is a Geological Engineer with over 20 years' experience preparing project finance models, mineral property valuations, and valuations for the international arbitrations in the mining industry.Prior to joining RPA, Mr. Malensek was a Mineral Project Evaluation Consultant for a consulting firm where he carried out fatal flaw, due diligence and Independent Engineer reviews for equity and project financings. Earlier in his career, Mr. Malensek spent 10 years as a mineral exploration/development geologist for several major mining firms in Canada, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, USA, and Peru. Mr. Malensek's consulting experience includes scoping level to feasibility studies, capital cost estimates and reviews, mine strategy, and options analysis and project evaluations in connection with mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Malensek will be based in RPA's Denver office.

RPA has been providing independent geological and mining consulting services to the international minerals industry for over 30 years from offices in Toronto, London, New York, Denver, Vancouver, and Quebec City.The company recently celebrated 10 years of serving the UK and European markets from its City of London office.

Through the strength and experience of its team, RPA has gained a worldwide reputation for independent, innovative, and practical advice on investments, project development, and operations at all stages, in all mineral commodities.

