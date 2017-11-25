FOSTER CITY, Calif., 2017-11-25 15:17 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of Utah Hospitals & Clinics (healthcare.utah.edu), together with TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com), the market leading advanced visualization solution provider, today announced the launch of TeraRecon's 3D Print Pack Portal within the University of Utah Health's clinical environment, extending 3D printing access to physicians throughout the health system.



Surgeons and specialists throughout the University of Utah have been advocates and early adopters of 3D Printing technology for years, finding ways to reduce surgical time and improve patient outcomes. As interest in the technology spread, physicians sought to provide better access to printing and improved clinical workflow, giving 3D Printing the runway to make faster, broader impact across more departments.



TeraRecon's 3D Print Pack Portal is a direct extension of their iNtuition advanced visualization solution which is already a critical part of University of Utah's existing medical imaging workflow. Users can segment imaging studies in their native tools and export for printing directly from iNtuition, without the need for any 3rd party segmentation tools or diminished file type conversions. With TeraRecon's 3D Print Pack Portal, prints maintain full color and image detail exactly as they are displayed in the TeraRecon advanced visualization system. Segmentations are uploaded to the Portal and exchanged for Print Pack Credits which are purchased on a subscription or bulk basis. From the Portal, studies are ready for outsourced printing by WhiteClouds, the world's largest and most expert 3D printing provider. This workflow model offers fast turn-around times, the widest variety of materials and printers on the market, and eliminates overhead costs typically associated with onsite 3D printing labs.



Dr. Edward P. Quigley III MD PhD, clinical neuro radiologist and Associate Professor of Radiology and Imaging Sciences at University of Utah shared, "We are excited to offer the TeraRecon 3D printing technology to our physicians across the health system. The multicolor models are high quality and incredibly life-like. They provide patient specific representation of anatomy and pathology. They are a useful tool in the education of trainees and patient education. Patients really like seeing their model. 3D Prints help patients grasp their anatomy and treatment choices. It can help de-mystify the often complex conventional CT and MR imaging. We see this service as a great compliment to patient centered imaging and look forward to our growing partnership with TeraRecon to expand printing and visualization to new modalities and better patient care."



TeraRecon President & CEO, Jeff Sorenson states "The University of Utah has been a long-standing partner of TeraRecon as a customer of iNtuition and now with their market leading pursuit of 3D printing applications in medicine. We look forward to the ways 3D prints will be used to enhance patient care and collaboration among the physicians."



TeraRecon first launched their 3D Print Pack Portal at RSNA16 and have added a complementary Augmented Reality HoloPortal leveraging the same advanced technology. Experience both by visiting TeraRecon at the 2017 Radiological Society of North America's Annual Meeting (RSNA17) at booth # 1332.



About TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com) TeraRecon is the largest independent, vendor neutral medical image viewing solution provider with a focus on advanced image processing innovation. TeraRecon iNtuition solutions advance the accessibility, performance, clinical functionality and medical imaging workflow throughout many areas of the healthcare ecosystem. The company provides world class advanced visualization 3D post-processing tools, as well as a spectrum of enterprise medical image viewing, diagnostic interpretation, image sharing, cloud, interoperability and collaboration solutions. TeraRecon is a privately-held company with its world headquarters in Foster City, California with major offices in Frankfurt, Germany; Tokyo, Japan; Acton, MA, and Durham, NC.



