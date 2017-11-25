Technavio analysts forecast the frozen food market in Europeto grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report. The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the frozen food marketin Europefor 2017-2021.

Frozen food market in Europe at a glance

Frozen foods are packaged food products that are stored frozen or chilled from the time of preparation till consumption. The freezing process prevents the growth of microbial culture that causes food decay. Frozen food manufacturers continue to push innovation among all product segments, as consumers are increasingly opting for frozen foods. The widespread presence of organized retail sector (major distribution channel for frozen foods) in the continent has further aided the increased purchase and consumption rates for frozen food items.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the frozen food market in Europe:

Increased shelf life of products

Rising demand for convenience foods

Innovative packaging techniques

Increased shelf life of products

The primary objective of frozen food vendors is to provide customers with quality food that can be preserved for days. Appropriate storage and freezing techniques ensure not only the longevity of food products but also minimum wastage. Innovations in the freezing technology reduce the energy consumption. It also provides manufacturers with various distribution options.

Manjunath Jaganathan, a lead food research analyst at Technavio, says, "The use of the cryogenic freezing technology, also known as flash freezing, not only increases the shelf life of foods but also preserves the natural flavor; quality; nutritional value; and texture. hence, frozen foods can be enjoyed year-round. Cold storage preserves food items at the required temperature

Rising demand for convenience foods

The demand for ready-to-eat/convenience foods has increased lately due to busy schedules and changes in eating habits. Due to hectic lifestyles, consumers prefer frozen foods that reduce cooking time. Products like frozen meal kits, frozen canned soups, and frozen ready-to-eat meal boxes have increased the convenience factor of frozen foods.

"Most frozen foods are cooked, chopped, or shallow-fried for easy consumption. Frozen fish and seafood are processed; cleaned; and deveined, and hence, can be used in the preparation of dishes directly. Vendors like Nomad Foods, who have a large share in the European market, are focusing on making frozen products with minimal processing," adds Manjunath.

Innovative packaging techniques

Vendors are coming up with reusable zip pouches and other such packaging options that provide easier consumption and storage. Frozen foods are being packed in microwaveable bowls and heat-resistant trays. This enhances the convenience factor of foods. Bags that contain frozen foods can be cooked in the oven without piercing them. There is no need for utensils, as these foods can be consumed directly.

Manufacturers are focusing on launching innovative packaging options in a plate/tray-like structure with partitions for sauce; rice; and fish/meat. This will prevent mixing of dishes and preserve the flavor. Such innovative packaging options attract a number of consumers. Proper market positioning for frozen foods will ensure that vendors rake in huge profit margins during the forecast period.

Top vendors:

Dr. Oetker

FRoSTA

McCain Foods

Nomad Foods

Nestlé

