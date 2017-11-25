Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal home outdoor pest control devices marketreport. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171125005015/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global home outdoor pest control devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global home outdoor pest control devices market is intensely competitive with the presence of many major players and multiple small vendors. Product prices are significantly low in mature markets due to intense competition. Market diversification and expansions (through M&A) are expected to provide a competitive edge to vendors in the market.

"Vendor operations in the market are highly seasonal. Pests increasingly breed during summers and the spring; this results in an increase in vendor revenue during these seasons. Extreme weather conditions like droughts can significantly reduce the population of pests," says Sikha Kaushik, a lead home, kitchen, and large appliances research analyst from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five home outdoor pest control devices market vendors

Bell Labs

Bell Laboratories manufactures and distributes rodenticides and other rodent control products. These products are marketed under CONTRAC, DETEX, PROVOKE, DITRAC, FINAL, FORMUS, TOMCAT, NOTRAC, RATRIM, PROTECTA, FASTRAC, TERAD3, TERAD3 AG, SOLO, TRAPPER, ZP brands.

Bird B Gone

Bird B Gone is the world's largest manufacturer of professional-grade bird deterrents. Its products include bird spikes, bird netting, bird repellents, sound bird deterrents, bird deterrents, electric tracks for birds, and visual bird deterrents.

Helen of Troy (Stinger)

Helen of Troy manufactures a wide range of electronic insect killing devices under the brand name Stinger. Stinger insect control devices integrate powerful killing grids. Stinger offers zappers that use the transformer technology to provide strong, continuous zapping necessary for effective killing of pests.

Nixalite of America

Nixalite of America manufactures and distributes pest, birds and wildlife control products. It also distributes a large selection of ULV, thermal foggers, and fogging equipment.

Thermacell

Thermacell is engaged in the production of a wide range of insect repellent products. The company offers a wide range of repellers that provide protection against mosquitoes and black flies. Some of the repellers offered by the company include Olive, Garden, Black, Realtree Xtra Green, Woodlands Camo, and Earth Scent.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Smart Hubs Market 2017-2021

Global Waterproof Speakers Market 2017-2021

Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171125005015/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com