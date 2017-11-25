Technavio analysts forecast the global industrial sandblasting machine marketto grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report. The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global industrial sandblasting machinemarketfor 2017-2021.

Industrial sandblasting machine market: an overview

Sandblasting is the process of forcibly propelling an abrasive material, such as sand, copper slag, steel grit, powder abrasives, small pieces of walnut, and pieces of avocado shell, against high-pressure air to smoothen a rough surface, roughen a smooth surface, shape a surface, or remove surface contaminants. The automotive industry is a high-volume driven industry, requiring precision and accuracy in the manufacture of its components. Hence, there is a critical demand for advanced technology equipment that serves the purpose by efficiently producing high-quality parts for cars, semi-tractor trailers, trucks, agricultural vehicles, and specialty vehicles, among others.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global industrial sandblasting machine market:

Growth in the automotive industry

Growing popularity of robotic sandblasting machines

Steady growth in construction activities

Growth in the automotive industry

Sandblasting machines have a special relevance in the automotive industry because of their ability to provide precise, better quality, and smoothly finished products. With characteristics of high precision, changeovers and downtimes of machines are considerably reduced, resulting in better and enhanced throughput.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead engineering tools research analyst at Technavio, says, "The growth of the global industrial sandblasting machine market is largely dependent on automobile production. After the global recession of 2008, the growth of the market can be attributed to the resurgence of the automobile industry. For instance, Europe is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and the resurgence in its automotive industry will create demand for sandblasting machine in the region

Growing popularity of robotic sandblasting machines

Robotic blast systems are a new state-of-art in sandblasting automation and abrasive blasting. In order to compete in a hyper-competitive global finishing market, the use of robotics in blasting is gaining popularity due to factors, such as increased productivity, reduced operational costs, and improved product quality.

"During a manual operation, the blasting continues off the part while the operator repositions his hold. In addition, over-blasting is another challenge in manual systems, as operators often blast longer than necessary, sometimes over the same area twice to ensure full coverage. This increases operational costs as machines consume more energy. With a robotic blast system, the need for more people to operate the machine is reduced. This considerably reduces operational costs and is the prime reason that automation is gaining popularity," adds Gaurav.

Steady growth in construction activities

Sandblasting is widely carried out in the construction industry. It helps in texturing the surface of hardened concrete. In addition, sandblasting is used in architectural metallic finishes and aesthetic concrete treatment to enhance the durability and practicality.

The residential construction sector is likely to generate a stable demand for sandblasting machines during the forecast period. The robust growth of the residential sector can be attributed to the rapid urbanization rate and growing disposable incomes. Although large residential inventories in countries, such as India and China, might bring in some sluggishness to the residential sector, government support through policies is expected to aid in the market growth.

Top vendors:

Clemco Industries

Midwest Finishing Systems

Ningbo Qianfeng Machinery Company

Trinity Tool Company

