The global multi-tenant data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report presents a comprehensive outline of the global multi-tenant data center market by type that includes retail colocation and wholesale colocation. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: reduction in capital and operational expenditure

Globally, there has been an increase in business operational demands among enterprises. This has led to an increase in data center construction activities. The high capital expenditure can be attributed to the construction and operation of data centers. With the initiation of colocation and managed services, enterprises that do not require data centers can collocate space and infrastructure that is either managed or unmanaged. The need for capital investment to construct new data centers can be reduced if vendors choose data center colocation.

According to Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for data center research, "Managed colocation services are also provided by colocation vendors so that enterprises can rent infrastructure managed by the vendors themselves. Additionally, vendors provide uninterrupted services and maintenance support to data center facilities. This increases the productivity of organizations and improves their operational performance."

Market trend: growing popularity of green data centers

Globally, the consumption of electricity and increasing carbon emissions by data centers has created awareness regarding green data center facilities among enterprises. These facilities assist in the operation of energy-efficient power, IT, and cooling infrastructure with low carbon footprint and electricity consumption. Several new innovations and strategies are implemented in data centers to improve its performance. The use of renewable energy sources, free cooling, consolidation, and waste recycling are some of the methodologies implemented in green data centers. AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook operate green data centerfacilities worldwide.

Market challenge: consolidation of data centers

One of the major factors that has led enterprises to consider data consolidation is cost reduction. Consolidation assists in cost savings up to 30%. It also enhances security up to 35%, reduces power consumption by 55%, and improves efficiency by 50%. The US federal government is concentrating on reducing operational costs and providing an efficient cloud computing platform. Servers are being consolidated to work on a single piece of computing hardware as virtualization enhances the operating efficiency of the data center IT infrastructure. Virtualization is a common technique applied to IT infrastructures such as servers, storage, and network equipment. It reduces the data center's capital and operational expenditure to a significant extent.

Key vendors in the market

CenturyLink

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

NTT Communications

Rackspace

Colocation services are being extensively used by enterprises worldwide. A few large-scale data center colocation service providers are present in the market. Apart from these players, many small vendors also provide data center colocation services. Colocation service vendors provide outsourcing services to enterprises that find it difficult to manage in-house data center facilities. These providers possess the expertise required for efficiently managing data centers and troubleshooting network problems whenever they occur.

