Apply Now for Season 10 of Qatar Foundation's Flagship TV Show



DOHA, Qatar, 2017-11-25 17:56 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fouad Maksoud was named the Arab world's top innovator in a supercharged finale of Stars of Science. His journey on the ninth season of the Qatar Foundation (QF) hit TV show captivated audiences across the Middle East and beyond. While competition was fierce, Fouad and his Nano-shielding Textile Machine became the public and jury favorite, earning him the highest honor on the show.



Omran Hamad Al Kuwari, Executive Director, CEO's Office, QF, commented, saying: "Stars of Science serves as a platform to launch the careers of talented young Arab men and women who possess the potential to impact their local community and beyond. This year, we have seen a multitude of incredible inventions designed to address the needs of, and solve problems specific to, the Arab world. Congratulations to all this year's contestants and to Fouad Maksoud for being named season nine's top innovator."



"We are delighted to host the Stars of Science finalists and alumni in Oman as part of our fruitful collaboration with Qatar Foundation. Through this partnership we seek to ensure the transfer of knowledge and experience to the next generation of young innovators," said Yousuf Al-Harthy, Chief Executive Officer of the Oman Technology Fund.



"By hosting the Stars of Science finale, press events, and open discussions in Oman, we aim to enhance the participation of Omani youth in upcoming Stars of Science seasons. Oman Technology Fund provides support to entrepreneurs and innovators and we invite all Stars of Science innovators to apply for our various investment programs."



This week, Stars of Science fans cast their votes online for one of the four finalists. The online voting from the public, combined with the expert jury vote, earned Fouad Maksoud a score of 43%, enough to win the prize of $300,000 USD for his Nano-shielding Textile Machine. The multifunctional machine harnesses nanotechnology to make clothing waterproof, integrate healing medicine into the fibers of bandages, and much more.



"I am beyond humbled and hugely grateful to my mentors and fellow competitors who have made this journey both life-changing and invaluable. Stars of Science has given me the confidence and knowledge to fearlessly pursue my dreams," said Fouad Maksoud, winner of Stars of Science Season 9. "If you're sitting at home with a brilliant idea, my message to you is: 'Action is the only antidote when it comes to innovation, achieving goals, and solving problems. It's up to young people like you and me to serve and improve lives of the communities we live in."



Ahmad Nabeel, inventor of the Virtual Beam and Self-Cleaning Laparoscope, an automated, self-cleaning laparoscope with a virtual beam - making surgeries safer for both doctor and patient - came in a well-deserved second place with a combined score of 30%, earning himself $150,000 USD. Innovator Meshal Alshahrani came in third with a score of 14.7% with his Hajj Navigation Bracelet, which will direct Muslims to important places during the pilgrimage, minimizing their chances of getting lost. He won $100,000 USD. And last, but by no means least, Mohammed Al-Jefairi came in fourth place with a score of 12.3% with the Deaf Interactive Robotic Teacher, a device that uses the latest technological advancements to teach sign language to children. He was awarded $50,000 USD.



The Stars of Science finale took place in the Sultanate of Oman. For the last action-packed episode of the season, Stars of Science kicked off its partnership with the Oman Technology Fund, celebrating the accomplishments of the show and the bright future of the innovators.



Arab youth worldwide interested in science, innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship are encouraged to apply for entering the next season of Stars of Science. Online applications will close on December 1, 2017. Screening and auditioning are part of the selection process. Applications are to be submitted via the official Stars of Science website at www.starsofscience.com. Don't miss this life-changing opportunity!



Stars of Science



Stars of Science, the flagship "edutainment reality" TV format initiated by Qatar Foundation, is the Arab world's leading innovation show that enables the region's aspiring science and technology entrepreneurs.



Throughout the season nine innovators are challenged to develop creative solutions to regional problems within the fields of computing & information technology, energy, environment, and health. An expert panel of jurors assesses and eliminates candidates and their innovative products in Prototyping and Customer Validation episodes until only four remain. These four finalists vie for a share of $600,000 in funding, determined by a jury deliberation and online voting from the public.



Qatar Foundation - Unlocking Human Potential



Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, science and research, and community development.



QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.



QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.



For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, visit http://www.qf.org.qa



