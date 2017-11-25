The global racing clutches market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171125005021/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global racing clutches market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive breakdown of the global racing clutches market by performance type that comprises of eco-performance clutches and high-performance clutches. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: increasing motorsport events and introduction of new sporting formats

Motorsport consists of various sporting events that involve automotive. Such events have been gaining popularity in the last few years. This has led to an increase in the number of these events and the introduction of new motorsport formats. The introduction of localized racing events by major manufacturers to showcase the leadership of their performance technology is one of the examples of the new formats. Motorsport usually exists in developed countries such as the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, and Japan. Developing countries such as India are also experiencing a spurt in motorsport events.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "Formula One, the biggest motorsport event, has also indicated a growing viewership and popularity among the Indian population. Since the last eight years, APAC has been witnessing organization of many new motorsport championship events such as Formula BMW Asia, the Asian Touring Car Championship, and the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, which have attracted major OEMs like Renault and Mahindra Mahindra."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: friction-less engine coupling with the drive system

The clutch system has been the safest method for engine and transmission coupling. When engine technology is considered, reduction of friction and increase of energy transfer efficiency have been subjects of significant research. It is expected that gradually the manual gearbox will phase-out from the automotive industry and give way to the automatic transmission.

Research has permitted the development of a new clutch technology that eliminates clutch friction and pressure plate. This new technology clutch kit is highly efficient and has an enhanced lifetime. A new design has been developed, which replaces the clutch kit by an individual dog gear and uses interlocking teeth, instead of friction, to couple the engine and the gearbox.

Market challenge: unregulated aftermarket

The aftermarket is predicted to contribute around 32% of the market share in the global racing clutches market by 2021. The aftermarket is an essential channel for technological performance upgrades in the automotive industry. But, in the global racing clutches market, this opportunity is exploited by many counterfeit and under-performing products, which are available at low prices in the market. The unregulated aftermarket has several low-cost product options. But, the racing clutch is an integral part of the transmission system. It has crucial design points and involves high safety concerns when it comes to performance segments.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

EXEDY Globalparts

AP Racing

ZF

The global racing clutches market is dominated by vendors like EXEDY Globalparts, ZF, and AP Racing. ZF is the major vendor in the global clutch market. The company is into R&D for transmission, suspension, and drive technology. EXEDY Globalparts deals with advance clutch systems technology for racing and performance applications. The company has a dedicated product portfolio for clutch kits, with a leading technology and material research scope.

Get a sample copy of the global racing clutches market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive components research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171125005021/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com