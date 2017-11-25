PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/17 -- Darkstore, an on-demand third-party logistics (3PL) company based in San Francisco, has launched a Hosted Open Shopping Cart solution that will make it much easier for retailers and brands to offer on-demand delivery services to their consumers. Thanks to Darkstore's Open Shopping Cart solutions, ecommerce platforms will now be able to offer same-day delivery with just one line of code. Webmasters can integrate this one-line code shopping cart solution with their ecommerce platforms easily and quickly. In fact, this shopping cart solution only takes a few minutes to integrate and implement, not months. What's more, the shopping cart does not require ecommerce sites to invest in additional engineering resources.

"The Hosted Open Shopping Cart solution is part of Darkstore's goal to become an invisible retailer. Darkstore's Hosted Open Shopping Cart will allow Darkstore to give consumers what they want when they want it. The Hosted Open Cart enables you to get up and running with super-fast delivery in under one hour," said Lee Hnetinka, the founder and current CEO of Darkstore.

To integrate the shopping cart with a brand's website, the brand will need to paste the one-line code into its ecommerce websites. The code will display as a customizable banner at the top of the brand's home page, highlighting on-demand delivery is available. When a consumer clicks on the banner, the customer will be taken to the brand's Darkstore page (https://www.darkstore.com/stores/burrow), which is essentially a catalog, where the customer will see the products available with one-day delivery. The brand's Darkstore page/catalog will be customized with the brand's logo and will only contain the products the brand chooses to offer to its customers for same-day delivery. This page will be similar to a typical ecommerce page, meaning customers will be able to navigate the page with ease following standard ecommerce practices. When a customer checks out, same-day delivery will be automatically applied. Once the customer places an order, the customer will receive an email receipt and the order will arrive at the customer's door within hours (between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.).

"The Open Shopping Cart highlights Darkstore's commitment to facilitating same-day delivery for all and more importantly, allow any brand and retailer to offer this option without necessarily investing in fulfillment infrastructure," said Lee Hnetinka. Currently, Darkstore has fulfillment centers in 40 cities across America including Phoenix, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and Chicago. Thanks to this expansive network of fulfillment centers, Darkstore is able to support on-demand, same-day and two-day deliveries.

