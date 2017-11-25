Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Dyes and Pigments Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of dyes and pigments and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171125005031/en/

Global Dyes and Pigments Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The growth of the dyes and pigments market can be attributed to the growth of its end-user sectors such as textiles, FMCG, plastics, and paints due to the growth of economies and the rise in standards of living worldwide," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Anil Seth. "APAC accounts for the most significant market share of the global dyes and pigments market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period," added Anil.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Report Insights

The growing demand for dyes and pigments can be attributed to its widespread application in various sectors such as paints and plastics. These segments are anticipated to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period owing to the growth of the real estate industry. Also, increased focus and high spend by governments of emerging countries on the development of infrastructure will boost the demand for products such as paints and plastics, which will fuel the growth of the dyes and pigments market.

The buyers in the dyes and pigments market space should evaluate the market dynamics of chemical commodities used by suppliers in the production of dyes and pigments. This helps them in assessing the market dynamics of such products and use the data to forecast price fluctuations and set benchmarks for contract re-negotiations.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers in this market includes difficulties in accurately evaluating the EH&S practices of suppliers. It is necessary to adopt this procurement practice as there is a high prevalence of child labor and labor law violations in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and the Philippines from where buyers source their dyes and pigments.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Dyes and Pigments Market Pricing Trends

Spot pricing and volume-based pricing are the two pricing models that find comparable adoption in the global dyes and pigments market. The volume-based pricing model is used by large buyers that can leverage their volumes of purchase to negotiate for discounts and value-additions whereas the spot pricing model enables the buyers to maximize the value of their category spend by optimizing the time of purchase based on fluctuations in market prices.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Phosphate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Mining Chemicals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Carbon Black Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Caustic Soda Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171125005031/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com