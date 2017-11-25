Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Refinery Catalyst Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the metals and mining industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of refinery catalyst and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171125005033/en/

Global Refinery Catalyst Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The demand for refinery catalysts will be driven primarily by a shift toward clean fuel by end-users of fuels due to stringent government policies around fuel standards," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Suppliers are trying to expand their product portfolios through M&A to enable them to offer a wide range of products for various refining processes," added Angad.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Refinery Catalyst Market:

Capacity expansions by major refineries across geographies

Usage of zeolites in refinery processes

Investments new efficient technologies and units

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Capacity expansions by major refineries across geographies:

As refineries are planning the extensions of their capacities in countries such as India and China, a significant increase in demand for refinery catalysts is expected. This is likely to provide better negotiation opportunities to buyers based on the purchased volumes. Moreover, this will enable buyers to enhance their reach and capture greater market shares across regions.

Usage of zeolites in refinery processes:

Zeolites have become the building blocks of the petrochemical industry and are used to maximize the yield of gasoline and other transportation fuels such as diesel or jet fuel. It wide-spread adoption is attributed to factors like high thermo-stability, limited or no corrosion, and reduced wastage.

Investments in new efficient technologies and units:

Countries such as the US, Canada, China, and India have adopted laws and regulations that mandate a reduction in emissions of sulfur, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and hydrocarbons. The oil refiners are making investments to upgrade the existing refinery units and set up new units with technologies such as BDS process, the hydrogenation-bacterial catalysis method, and the microwave-catalytic hydrogenation method to comply with such regulations.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Stainless Steel Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Copper Mining Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Iron Ore Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171125005033/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com