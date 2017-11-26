Technavio analysts forecast the global two-wheeler knock sensors marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest report. The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global two-wheeler knock sensors marketfor 2017-2021.

Two-wheeler knock sensors market at a glance

A knock sensor is located on the intake manifold, cylinder, or engine block. The purpose of the knock sensor is to sense unusual pulsations caused by the engine detonation. It helps to alert the rider in case of any engine-related issues. The two-wheeler knock sensor ensures the optimization of ignition time to obtain the maximum efficiency. It also helps to increase the engine power and at the same time decrease the overall fuel consumed by the vehicle. As it helps to enhance the safety of the commuter and provides better fuel efficiency, OEMs are slowly adopting the use of knock sensors in two-wheelers.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global two-wheeler knock sensors market:

Increase in the sales of luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles

Increasing year-over-year growth in two-wheeler production

Protection of the engine from uncontrolled combustion

Increase in the sales of luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles

Because of the legacy of luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles and the increased need for comfort, motorcycle sales have significantly increased worldwide. Compared with commuter and mid-segment motorcycles, the luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles have higher torque and greater reliability and durability. Therefore, these motorcycles are preferred for both short and long journeys compared with scooters.

Amey Vikram, a lead automotive electronics research analyst at Technavio, says, "Innovations and customization made to the motorcycles have increased the demand for luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles. North America accounts for the major share of luxury and ultra-luxury two-wheelers, followed by Germany. In North America, Germany, and the UK, many motorcycles enthusiasts view long journeys undertaken to seek adventure as an integral character of the motorcycle driving experience

Increasing year-over-year growth in two-wheeler production

Two-wheelers are a popular option for personal transport, as they are affordable, easy to maintain, and convenient. Moreover, they occupy less space and are easy to park. The commuter and the mid-segment two-wheelers are used as an alternative to walking and short distance commute. However, the premium two-wheelers are used for leisure and long trips.

"The continued innovation in design and technology has played a significant role in increasing the growth of two-wheeler sales around the world. The design and development of gender-neutral two-wheelers have played a crucial role in significantly increasing the number of women users mainly in the urban region," adds Amey.

Protection of the engine from uncontrolled combustion

Knocking is a process that occurs in a spark ignition combustion engine. It occurs when the combustion of the air-fuel mixture in the cylinder does not start off correctly in response to ignition by the spark plug, but one or more pockets of air-fuel mixture explode outside the envelope of the normal combustion front. Continuous knocking causes damage to the engine and the related components in the two-wheeler.

The knock sensors help to alert the rider in case of any detonation. This helps to prevent the damage caused by the engine and engine-related components. Two-wheeler knock sensors are gaining popularity in the mid-premium, premium, luxury, and ultra-luxury two-wheelers as they ensure better fuel efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, and improved safety of the two-wheeler.

Top vendors:

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

DENSO CORPORATION

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A)

