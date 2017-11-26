The latest market research report by Technavio on the global Hadoop marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 39% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171126005027/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global Hadoop market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report has further categorized the global Hadoop market into different segments by end-user (banking, financial services, and insurance sector, government sector, communications sector, healthcare sector, and others) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global Hadoop market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

Growing structured and unstructured data: a major market driver

The BFSI sector was the largest end-user of Hadoop in 2016

In 2016, the Americas dominated the global Hadoop market with a share of more than 55%

The major players in the market include Amazon, Cloudera, Hortonworks, IBM, MapR Technologies, Microsoft, Pivotal Software and Teradata

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Growing structured and unstructured data: a major market driver

Growing structured and unstructured datais one of the key factors driving the global Hadoop market. Enterprise data, including structured data and unstructured data, is generated from various sources such as enterprise applications, web-based search, social networks, and cloud-based applications. The data coming from embedded systems and metadata are some of the fastest-growing data segments. Hadoop is necessary for organizations to process the huge volumes of big data generated and to use the data effectively. Hadoop and big data analyticsassist enterprises to optimize their business decisions and innovate new business models, products, and services offerings.

According to Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application, "Accessibility to Hadoop, as a part of or as an extension to the corporate information framework, is necessary. It should be made available for analysis and decision-making. Companies use Hadoop and Spark for real-time analytics. They are also used for fraud detection, product design and development, and process automation. Therefore, the growth of structured and unstructured data is expected to fuel the demand for Hadoop during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

BFSI sector: largest end-user segment

Hadoop is utilized across the BFSI sector for various applications such as fraud detection, data security, customer intelligence, data modeling, neural network scoring, social media management, and customer analysis. Big data on Hadoop assists to pick up odd patterns and alerts the bank of the same. Sigorta Bilgi ve Gözetim Merkezi (SBM), also known as Insurance Information and Monitoring Center, is a non-commercial legal entity in the body of the Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies of Turkey. SBM uses SAS Fraud Framework and analytics to improve the fraud detection rates and to focus more on organized fraud cases.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global Hadoop market is not intensely fragmented. The dominating players in the market are Hortonworks, Cloudera, MapR Technologies, and Microsoft. There is intense competition among these vendors. Owing to the increased competition, consolidation is being observed in the industry wherein smaller players are being acquired by or merged with the major players. Moreover, the changing technological environment is a major challenge for the global vendors. To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it is essential that the vendors differentiate their products and services through clear and unique value propositions.

Get a sample copy of the global Hadoop market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing enterprise application research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171126005027/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com