The global hydraulic seals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global hydraulic seals market by product (hydraulic piston seals, hydraulic rod seals, hydraulic wiper seals, and hydraulic buffer seals) and end-user (automotive industry, heavy industry, and general engineering). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: capability to withstand harsh industrial operations

Hydraulic seals are widely adopted in industries because they have a significant advantage in providing leakage protection control. Adverse industrial conditions in process industries are increasing the harsh conditions faced by equipment and this has also contributed to an early wear out of material medium of equipment. Oilfield media and different environments in end-user industries limit the seal life and the performance of equipment. To assist industries in coping with the increasing harshness and also capture a fair amount of market share, vendors are designing seals with high-quality materials for them to be able to handle heavy-duty operations.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "Fluoroprene is a fluorinate thermoplastic elastomer composition that is used to fill gaps between polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and fluorocarbon rubber. Hydraulic seals made from such materials provide superior fluid resistance and low permeability to fuels. They also offer superior heat resistance, and with patented additive, they can provide strong wear resistance."

Market trend: developments in renewable energy projects worldwide

Globally, there has been a significant shift from the use of fossil fuels to renewable energy sources to generate power. The number of countries investing in the benefits and potential of renewable energy sources is increasing in both developed and developing regions. Renewable energy sources have a significant impact on technology advancements and major economies are finding renewable energy projects more efficient and creative for producing and storing energy to meet the rising demand for power. Since renewable energy sources are easily available and cost-effective than oil and coal, investments in these types of energy sources are increasing across the globe. Ocean, biomass, geothermal, fuel cells, wind energy, and hydropower are thus considered as future fuels.

Market challenge: adhesives and sealants can be used instead of hydraulic seals

Adhesives are used with cement, glue, mucilage, or paste on one of the surfaces or both the surfaces that are required to be joined to prevent any kind of leakage. Adhesives bind both the surfaces together and resist any kind of separation. They can be made of gelatin, epoxy, resin, or polyethylene. A sealant is a thin plastic-coated paint that is used on surfaces of equipment dealing with liquids. They are used to block the flow of fluids from the surface of the equipment. In the construction industry, sealants are usually used for blocking dust, sound, and heat transmission. There are many sealants that can be weak or strong, flexible or rigid, and permanent or temporary.

Key vendors in the market

Freudenberg

Kastas Sealing Technologies

Parker Hannifin

SKF

Trelleborg Group

The global hydraulic seals market has been witnessing a steady growth with the presence of many established vendors. These vendors are following market trends and are increasingly focusing on industries that prefer real-time data recording and are more concerned about the safety related to incidents happening due to leakages. During the forecast period, the market is expected to record the entry of new vendors due to the increasing demand for hydraulic seals from end-user industries.

