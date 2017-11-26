The global manure spreaders market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report presents a comprehensive outlook of the global manure spreaders market by distribution channel (offline stores and online stores). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: adoption of farm mechanization practices

Improving farm mechanization is crucial because it facilitates timely, precise, and scientific farm operations, thereby increasing farm input and labor efficiency. Appropriate farm mechanization is necessary to achieve timeliness in field operations, increase productivity, cut down crop production cost, reduce post-harvest losses, and minimize farm drudgery. This also boosts crop output and farm income. The importance of mechanization for farm productivity is coupled with a rise in government support in terms of convenient policies and farm income.

Market trend: development of new manure spreaders

Vendors are coming up with advanced features such as fully automated processes, homogenous distribution of manure, multi-language user interfaces, and many more, which are expected to improve the performance of the machines and earn high profit margins. Such factors will increase the demand and sales of manure spreaders.

According to Shikha Kaushik, a lead analyst at Technavio for agricultural equipment research, "The launch of new manure spreaders can increase the use and sales of machinery in the coming years. The growing demand for advanced features, improved performance, and better capacity in machinery has contributed to the development of new machinery, which augurs well for the growth of the market."

Market challenge: inefficient labor to handle manure spreaders

Handling heavy machinery like agricultural machinery including manure spreaders requires a lot of training. Manure spreaders are complex pieces of equipment with high flexibility and many attachments. Most farmers do not understand the operation process of modern farming equipment because of the lack of penetration of agricultural machinery in many countries. The lack of skilled manpower to operate and combine harvesters leaves farmers of many countries unable to make optimal use of these spreaders. Although, governments of many countries offer training at subsidized prices, few training facilities help farmers in making the most optimal use of the machinery.

Key vendors in the market

AGCO

CNH Industrial

CLAAS

Deere Company

The global manure spreaders market is fragmented with the presence of many medium and large-sized competitors. The market is anticipated to experience a sizable rise in production capacity as the competitors are embracing advanced technological methods to produce manure spreaders. Many competitors are adopting several strategic activities to increase their visibility and production capacities. These activities include M&A, sponsorships, sustainability practices, and others. The increase in production capacity will allow the competitors to meet the growing demand for manure spreaders.

