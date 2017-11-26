Solid Q3 growth in Germany and around the Euro Area German economic growth continued at a high rate in Q3 2017. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported last week that real quarterly GDP rose by 0.8 % (after 0.9 % in Q2). Positive contributions came from foreign trade, as the increase in exports was higher than that of imports, and from fixed investment. Especially, investment in machinery and equipment increased on the previous year, according to the Destatis release (GDP details are not yet available). In annual terms, GDP rose by 2.8 % and - assuming a rise of 0.6 % q/q in Q4 - it will have expanded by around 2.5 % (swda) over the total of 2017. Germany's growth acceleration is in line with solid pan-Eurozone results (Figure 1). In Italy, GDP...

