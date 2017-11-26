The latest market research report by Technavio on the global sodium hydrosulfite market predicts a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2017-2021.

The global sodium hydrosulfite market has further been segmented by application (textile, paper and pulp, mineral processing, and others), by end-user (hospitals and ASCs), and by geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global sodium hydrosulfite market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Growing demand from paper and pulp industry: a major market driver

The textile segment highly drives the global sodium hydrosulfite market, and in 2016, the segment registered a market share of more than 48%

APAC dominated the global sodium hydrosulfite market with a market share of more than 67% in 2016

AZ Chemicals, BASF, Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals, JINHE GROUP, and MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL are the key players in the market

Market growth analysis

One of the key factors driving the global sodium hydrosulfite market is the growing demand from the paper and pulp industry. Sodium hydrosulfite is widely used as bleaching agent in the paper and pulp industry as it assists to decrease the yellow color (due presence of cellulose in the pulp) in the paper. Apart from this, it also helps in increasing the brightness of the paper. It brightens the paper through reductive reactions with pulp chromophores by reducing the carbonyl and alcoholfunctional groups. Acidic dyes and direct dyes are widely used in the pulp and paper industry. Sodium hydrosulfite easily decolorizes them by breaking the azo groups present in these dyes.

Segmentation analysis

According to Technavio researchers, the growth of the global sodium hydrosulfite market is hugely propelled by the textile segment. Sodium hydrosulfite is mainly used as a reducing agent for the reduction of vat dyes and other dyes containing sulfur. Additionally, it is used to optimize the colorfastness in the dyes. Apart from being used to remove the excess pigments which are dyed incorrectly, it also aids in the reduction of residual hydrogen peroxide after bleaching process is completed as a pre-treatment for the dye process with reactive dyes.

According to Mohammed Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals, "Sodium hydrosulfite is used as a bleaching agent for reducing the carbonyl and alcohol functional groups. This bleaching process helps to give the desired color to the textile. Owing to its superior properties, there is wide consumption of sodium hydrosulfite in the textile market."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global sodium hydrosulfite market is dominated by major players as they hold a majority portion of the market share. AZ Chemicals, BASF, Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals, JINHE GROUP, and MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL are the key players in the market. In the next five years, a major growth in the global sodium hydrosulfite market is expected from APAC followed by Americas and EMEA. Developing countries such as China and India are the potential markets for sodium hydrosulfite in APAC. Developing economies are growing substantially because of the growing demand for processed foods and drugs that require sodium hydrosulfite used in packaging of food and pharmaceuticals.

