Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent market segmentation study on the waste management industry. A renowned client offering solid waste management solutions wanted to develop robust products and services to meet the customer's increasing demands and requirements across platforms. The client wanted to identify and enter new market segments with high growth potential.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, "The rapid growth and change in technology have compelled solid waste management companies to develop innovative models. Businesses in the waste management industry are adopting market segmentation strategies to assess the competitive landscape and accordingly allocate resources."

Factors like environmental impact, increasing population and GDP around the globe, and increasing number of smart and mega-cities globally are the key drivers for the growth of the waste management market.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client gain in-depth gain insights into the competitors and their key offerings. The client was able to develop the desired product and service offerings and marketing strategies to improve customer satisfaction. Additionally, the client was able to identify niche market segments and devise new ways of approaching the market.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify potential target segments and accordingly allocate resources

Segment the potential target customers into sub-segments based on their preferences

This market segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the potential target groups and aggressively benchmarking their product against their peers

Developing an effective marketing plan

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/waste-management-market-segmentation

