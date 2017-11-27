QuEST Global Chairman & CEO Ajit Prabhu Honored by Old Dominion University

SINGAPORE, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Department of Mechanical Engineering Bestowed with Outstanding Achievement award by the University Alumni Association

QuEST Global Chairman & CEO Ajit Prabhu was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the Old Dominion University, which is also his alma mater. Ajit received this lifelong honor from Dr. Sebastian Bawab, Chairperson of the department. The induction into the Hall of Fame makes Ajit the third person to be on the Hall of Fame board in the 87 year history of the University. Prior to Ajit, Dr. Gene Goglia, the first Chair of the department and Dr. Suren Tiwari, an eminent professor of the department were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Ajit was also bestowed with Outstanding Achievement award, by the University Alumni Association for his accomplishment in building one of the leading global engineering companies in the world - QuEST Global. This award is the highest honor given to graduates who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in their professional or personal endeavors and are recognized as leaders in their fields.

Ajit Prabhu co-founded QuEST Global in 1997 along with Aravind Melligeri after he graduated from the Old Dominion University. Over the last 20 years, the company has grown to 40 centers across 13 countries with over 8,700 employees.

Speaking on the occasion, an elated Ajit said, "I am ecstatic to receive this recognition from my alma mater. The world is going to change tremendously over the next 25 years and to succeed in today's business, companies must have the ability to attract talent globally and nurture them. At QuEST Global, we are building a sustainable and a scalable organization that will stand the test of time, and will be looked upon as the most respected and recognized engineering solutions company by our customers."

