Horyou Revolutionizes Philanthropy at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Spotlight, the first digital currency for economic inclusion, will be launched in the event co-organized by the United States Government and the Republic of India

Horyou, the social network for social good, will announce the launching of Spotlight, the first digital currency for economic inclusion during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India, on 28-30 November. After one year of beta testing, Spotlight will be showcased during the event to a strong group of entrepreneurs, government officials and impact investors attending the summit.

This year, the GES focuses on the theme Women First, Prosperity for All, and on supporting women entrepreneurs to foster economic growth globally. In resonance, Horyou will be joining forces with this inspiring initiative. Yonathan Parienti, founder and CEO of Horyou, has been invited by the US Government and the Republic of India to speak for the network on "Go For It: Tapping Alternative Financing Solutions ".

With Spotlight, Horyou supports the implementation of the 2030 United Nations Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, aiming at providing philanthropic support to millions of social entrepreneurs, women, youth and social good doers by 2020. "It's an honor to share with this broad audience the disruptive innovations we have been working on over the last few years in order to support social good and set up harmonious conditions for economic inclusion," says Parienti.

Horyou's participation in the GES is set to strengthen the social network's presence in Asia, upon its inauguration in Japan in 2018. "We are proud to announce our growing engagement in Asia through the upcoming launch of Horyou in Japan, spearheading our development in the ASEAN countries. Spotlight aims to start a new chapter for philanthropy and social innovation in the region," adds Parienti.

In 2018, Asia will also host the Social Innovation and Global Ethics Forum (SIGEF), now a milestone global summit on social entrepreneurship and social innovation ecosystem. Following two editions in Geneva, one in Marrakesh, parallel to COP22 and one in Astana, during EXPO 2017, SIGEF 2018 will thus come about in Singapore, during the chairmanship of ASEAN summit in September. «Smart Cities, FinTech, MedTech, Impact Investing, Future Energies and the Sustainable Development Goals will be the main areas explored in this fifth edition of SIGEF, in Singapore, one of the leading innovative Cities and States worldwid," concludes Parienti.

