South Korean diaspora are now able to send money to over 120 new cash pickup locations across the country via WorldRemit

Leading digital money transfer service WorldRemit has expanded its remittance service to South Korea.

WorldRemit's mobile-first, digital model allows hard working migrants to send money to South Korea in a few taps, directly from their phones or via the website without the need to visit or stand in line at a bricks and mortar agent.

The South Korean diaspora living and working in over 50 countries can now send remittances as easily as sending an instant message, using the app or website to 120 new cash pickup locations in South Korea.

South Korea has nearly 6 percent of its population working and living overseas, with top migration destinations including the United States, Japan and China.

Remittances play an important role in its economy and the World Bank estimates that in 2015 South Korea received over $6.6 billion dollars in remittances.

WorldRemit's Regional Business Development Director for Asia Pacific, Bryce Currie comments: "With the launch of this new remittance service we will be helping the South Korean diaspora access a wider choice of money transfer options and a faster, more convenient and secure way of sending money home to their loved ones"

In June, WorldRemit announced a global integration with Google's Android Pay, followed by a partnership with Huawei's mobile money platform across Africa. Recently, WorldRemit also announced a global partnership with Arsenal FC, becoming the club's first official Online Money Transfer Partner. WorldRemit customers now complete over 750,000 transfers every month from 50 send countries to over 148 receiving destinations.

