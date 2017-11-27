Concur Unveils e-Fapiao Solution Powered by WeChat in China

Concur aims to accelerate paperless receipt adoption and improve efficiency and compliance of spend management in China

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Concur, an SAP company and the world's leading provider of travel, expense and invoice management solutions, today introduced an electronic fapiao (a Chinese tax receipt) solution, developed to integrate seamlessly into China's WeChat platform. Leveraging Concur's global experience in electronic receipt application and WeChat's powerful user base, the new solution will provide enterprises and their employees with an effortless spend management experience so as to effectively analyze and manage cost.

"As a global leader in travel and expense, Concur is committed to promoting the development of electronic receipt solutions around the world. With China accelerating the development of its electronic fapiao system, we have developed a localized e-Fapiao solution tailor made for the China market, combining WeChat's hundreds of millions of users with Concur's global expertise," said John Gibbon, Senior Vice President, Platform, Concur.

"The Concur e-Fapiao solution provides real-time access to an employee's receipt, streamlining the financial management and travel and expense claims process. It showcases the value of the ecosystem built by Concur, and our network of business suppliers, and helps Chinese users process their expenses in an easy, accurate, and paperless way," said Boonthai Hoh, Managing Director at Concur Greater China.

"We are very excited that WeChat's e-Fapiao solution is now part of Concur's Expense solutions. With Concur's expertise in travel and expense management, we expect that the solution will allow us to deepen our connection with users and expand the usage of e-Fapiao, which will provide users with a more efficient and hassle-free expense experience," said John Zhuo, General Manager of Industry Cooperation Department, WeChat Business Group.

Concur is leading the way with electronic receipt solutions designed to meet unique tax and expense policies around the world. This e-Fapiao integration provided by Pactera, a Concur China platform partner, allows users to transfer their fapiao information from their WeChat Wallet into Concur WeChat Official Account, which will automatically feed into Concur's Expense solution.

Easy: Concur's e-Fapiao solution helps users easily transfer their e-Fapiaos from many merchants stored in WeChat to Concur Expense.

Concur is actively enhancing its business travel ecosystem globally and locally, which includes CTrip, Didi Chuxing, Airbnb and many other Chinese and foreign business travel suppliers. This WeChat e-Fapiao Connector is available in the Concur App Center. With over 160 pre-built integrations with Concur Travel, Expense and Invoice products, as well as connections to popular apps, the Concur App Center delivers innovative functionality in key categories such as finance, regulatory compliance, enterprise identity, traveler productivity, travel management and much more. For more information, visit: https://www.concur.com/app-center

