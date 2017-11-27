

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 0.2 percent after gaining 0.1 percent in the previous month.



Individually, prices were up for transportation, postal activities and real estate services. Prices were down for advertising and leasing services.



