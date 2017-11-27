

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market turned barely higher again on Friday, one session after it had brutally halted the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,350-point plateau and it draws another firm lead for Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, thanks to a jump in crude oil prices. The European markets were mostly in the green and the U.S. bourses ended slightly higher - and the Asian markets also figure to tick higher.



The SCI finished barely higher on Friday following gains from the properties and insurance companies, while the financials and insurance shares were mixed.



For the day, the index added 1.90 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 3,353.82 after trading between 3,328.33 and 3,360.75. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.1 percent to end at 1,922.72.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.82 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.26 percent, Bank of China was unchanged, China Life skidded 1.07 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 0.40 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical added 0.16 percent, Vanke climbed 1.60 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.08 percent and Zijin Mining advanced 1.06 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks saw modest strength in an abbreviated trading session on Friday, following the Thanksgiving holiday a day earlier.



The Dow added 31.81 points or 0.14 percent to 23,557.99, while the NASDAQ climbed 21.80 points or 0.32 percent to 6,889.16 and the S&P 500 rose 5.34 points or 0.21 percent to 2,602.42. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 1.6 percent, while the Dow and the S&P both gained 0.9 percent.



The strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has propelled to stocks to new record highs. Activity was subdued, however, as many traders remained away following the holiday.



Despite the advance shown by the broader markets, most of the major sectors showed only modest moves. Semiconductor and internet stocks saw some strength, while gold stocks moved to the downside along with the price of the precious metal.



Crude oil futures jumped to their highest in two years Friday amid supply interruptions in North America and expectations that OPEC will extend its output cuts through 2018. January oil ended up 93 cents or 1.6 percent to $58.95/bbl in thin trade.



