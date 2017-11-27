Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 27/11/2017 / 09:42 UTC+8 *Goldpac Partners with Shanghai City Tour Card to Embark into the New Bespoke Era* Goldpac recently announced that it had jointly launched the "Shanghai City Tour Card Customization Platform" jointly with Shanghai City Tour Card Development Co., LTD. Through this platform, for the first time, the customization channel was opened for the end users of Shanghai City Tour Card. End users can log in WeChat public accounts of Shanghai City Tour Card by using mobile terminal, and select or upload your favorite photos through self-service "customization" platform which is developed and operated by Goldpac to customize a unique and memorable Shanghai City Tour Card exclusively. This item, another innovation in Goldpac platform business, has expanded the card issuing way from offline to online. Meanwhile, as the service operator of the platform, Goldpac absorbed more young and fashionable end users with individualization manufacture model. The differentiated products and services may enhance the online application amount of Shanghai City Tour Card and optimize the user experience. In the future, the platform will also add mini cards and other diversified security payment products. As a leader in global smart payment secure solutions, Mr. HOU Ping, CEO of Goldpac said: "The card issuing mode innovation and cross-industry integration development has become the inevitable trend for future payment industry development. Goldpac and Shanghai City Tour Card Development Co., LTD. will conduct a more depth and breadth of cooperation and give full play to their respective advantages in industries to achieve powerful combination and win-win results. Goldpac, meanwhile, will continue adhering to the mission of "Maximize Value for Customers", making full use of the data sharing, optimizing the user experience, introducing diversified products and services and improving product added value to help clients future improve their core competitive advantages under the background of transboundary cooperation." - End - *About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315) * With more than 20 years of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, and committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient, Goldpac is specialized in delivering embedded software and secure payment products for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing service, system platform and other total solutions for a wide business range of financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retails. Inspired by the China government's Belt and Road initiative, Goldpac is now extending its superior solutions and services to an even wider geographical network, delivering convenient, secure payment experiences to people around the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com/en/ [1] or contact at goldpac@godlpac.com. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HEPCKFKUVP [2] Document title: Goldpac Partners with Shanghai City Tour Card to Embark into the New Bespoke Era 27/11/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ae3c98605852b081f0914e59972099cb&application_id=632765&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a0e3e282490c6df018b8419c6e9fcdbf&application_id=632765&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

