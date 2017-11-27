

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Monday, after opening higher following the positive cues from Wall Street on Friday and on a slightly weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 62.90 points or 0.28 percent to 22,487.95, after rising to a high of 22,659.33 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Canon is down 0.3 percent. SoftBank is up 0.2 percent and Fast Retailing is rising 0.6 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.4 percent and Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.3 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.5 percent each.



Among the market's best performers, Pioneer Corp. is rising more than 4 percent, Fujitsu is advancing more than 2 percent and NEC Corp. is adding almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Ebara Corp. and Sumco Corp. are losing almost 3 percent each, while Tosoh Corp. and Japan Steel Works are down more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 111 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks saw modest strength in an abbreviated trading session on Friday following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday. Trading activity remained subdued, however, as many traders remained away from their desks following the holiday.



The Dow inched up 31.81 points or 0.1 percent to 23,557.99, the Nasdaq climbed 21.80 points or 0.3 percent to 6,889.16 and the S&P 500 rose 5.34 points or 0.2 percent to 2,602.42.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures jumped to their highest in two years Friday amid supply interruptions in North America and expectations that OPEC will extend its output cuts through 2018. January WTI oil rose $0.93 or 1.6 percent to $58.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange in thin holiday trade as many traders in the US remained on Thanksgiving break.



