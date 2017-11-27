sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,20 Euro		+0,078
+1,27 %
WKN: 855182 ISIN: JP3818000006 Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,061
6,234
26.11.
6,069
6,219
24.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC72,25-0,56 %
FUJITSU LIMITED6,20+1,27 %