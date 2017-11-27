KERUI Petroleum, Chinese Oilfield Service and Equipment Manufacturing Company, Aggressively Targeting Growth in Middle East Market

ADIPEC 2017, unique opportunity to showcase KERUI's new products and technologies

DONGYING, China, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- KERUI Petroleum, a Chinese oilfield service and equipment manufacturing firm, showcased some of its star products and technologies like oilfield stimulation & well control equipment, fast moving drilling rigs and natural gas compressors, as well as oilfield stimulation technologies, drilling & work-over services and engineering modularization solutions at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC)November 13-16, 2017.

"Since our first display at ADIPEC in 2006, we have established our marketing network across the Middle East," said Andy Leng, Vice president of KERUI Petroleum. "Going back more than a decade, and having set up subsidiaries in several countries, including Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE etc. In the region, we have now a marketing team of more than 200 employees, 50 percent of whom are native and multi-national. By enhancing our localized efforts to benefit our regional customers, we are building out a business model combining product and technology marketing together with one-stop maintenance services. In the oilfield services segment, the company has expanded its drilling, work-over, as well as integrated oil and gas field stimulation services in Iraq, Kuwait, Oman etc."

The MW-1 high-end integrated wellhead, developed by KERUI wellhead brand WEFIC boosts superior performance in both onshore and offshore oil and gas E&P. Very compact efficient design that optimizes both height and material usage compared with traditional wellheads resulting in reduced installation time, possible leak paths and overall costs, the MW-1 can help customers significantly enhance productivity.

The 3000HP intelligent fast-moving drilling rig is exclusively designed by KERUI for the Middle East market. With a modular, compact design, the 3000HP drilling rig features fully automated control system and an intelligent top drive system. Remote failure diagnosis and monitoring system for unmanned operation at the drill floor and automated control, greatly reduce the labor costs and improve drilling efficiency. This rig is a landmark of KERUI's commitment to bring customized products and services to the region.

About KERUI Petroleum

KERUI Petroleum is a comprehensive energy group focus on oil & gas extraction. KERUI Petroleum, gathering superior petroleum equipment research, development and manufacture, integrated oilfield engineering technological service, and EPC turnkey contracting. At KERUI, we believe in the concept that "Technology Leads the Future, Service Creates Value", thus we strive to provide a more efficient oil & gas extraction and sustainable success to world-wide customers, aiming to become one of the Leaders of Global Oil & Gas Comprehensive Solutions.

KERUI Petroleum has its headquarters in Dongying, Shandong, China and subsidiaries in 57 countries.

For more information, please visit www.keruigroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607589/Kerui_Petroleum_ADIPEC.jpg