Quantum3D Launches Simulator Modernization Program

Upgrade Program for Aging Simulators Breathes New Life into Expensive and Often Underutilized Assets

ORLANDO, Florida, Nov 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --(I/ITSEC Booth #1421) - Quantum3D, Inc., a leading provider of training and simulation solutions for government and commercial applications, today announced that it is offering a new program to upgrade and modernize existing flight simulator training devices. Simulators as young as 10 years old can become unmaintainable due to hardware obsolescence, or in need of technology upgrades to improve quality of training with the latest in visual systems, IOS or other simulator components. Quantum3D's Modernization Program cost effectively injects new life and capabilities into current simulators.

"Effective training is fundamental for the safety and security of our pilots and passengers. Commercial and government users make major investments into new Simulators for the best training possible," said Brian Overy, VP of business development and sales, Quantum3D. "We are excited to offer users a Simulator Modernization Program to extend the life and capabilities of their current simulator and improve the effectiveness of training with their current simulator at a fraction of the cost of a brand-new system."

Each simulator is unique. Quantum3D's team assesses the current technical state of the simulator and understands the training intent of that Simulation Platform. A recommended Simulator Modernization proposal may include newest generation projectors to improve resolution and brightness, new Image Generators to improve the visual experience of the training environment, a new IOS for introducing new training challenges, new cockpit instrumentation for greater quality and more. New hardware installed in the Simulator Modernization Program comes with up to 3 years of warranty and up to 10 years of guaranteed reparability to give users comfort that their simulator will provide for their training needs for years to come. All modernization services are provided by Quantum3D's team of experienced technicians who are available to upgrade any simulator type, at any location worldwide.

For more details about the Simulator Modernization Program, contact Quantum3D sales (sales@quantum3d.com).

About Quantum3D

Quantum3D, Inc. is a leading developer and provider of simulation and training products as well as the technology that drives them. Quantum3D delivers key components for use in a wide range of training markets - flight simulation; land and other vehicle training; synthetic environments and construction tools; sensor simulation; maintenance training, and a variety of augmented-reality applications.

Quantum3D is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Together with its sister company Quantum3D Government Systems, both are members of Quantum3D Group, a Delaware corporation which is in turn wholly owned by HAVELSAN, a major global software and systems provider based in Ankara, Turkey. For more information, visit www.quantum3d.com.

Quantum3D and the Quantum3D logo are registered trademarks of Quantum3D. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.