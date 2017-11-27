

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profit growth remained strong in October despite easing slightly from a month earlier, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial profits surged 25.1 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 27.7 percent spike in September, which was the sharpest growth since 2011.



During the first ten months of the year, total profits of industrial enterprises grew 23.3 percent annually, up from 22.8 percent rise in the January to September period.



Earnings at state-owned firms jumped 48.7 percent and private firm's profits climbed by 14.2 percent in the January to October period.



