Quantum3D Announces Native CDB Compatibility for MANTIS Image Generation Software

The Power of MANTIS Comes to Existing Legacy CDB-based Simulators

ORLANDO, Florida, Nov 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --(I/ITSEC Booth #1421) -- Quantum3D, Inc., a leading provider of training and simulation solutions for government and commercial applications, today announced that it is demonstrating a Common Database (CDB) format scene running natively on the MANTISsuite of real-time Image Generation software in its booth at the I/ITSEC conference in Orlando.

"MANTIS remains the most capable and flexible Image Generation Software available today," said Richard Lane, VP of engineering, Quantum3D. "Simulation platforms using CDB visual environments can now take advantage of the power and capabilities of MANTIS without any need for preprocessing or manual conversion of the visual database. Our users can now upgrade to a modern visual platform as part of our Simulator Modernization Program without the cost of rebuilding their visual database."

With native CDB support, users now have the freedom and flexibility to upgrade to a fully COTS compliant Image Generator without the cost and burden of porting the current CDB visual database. The CDB capability will be sold as an option to MANTIS, and is scheduled to be available in mid-2018.

MANTIS is Quantum3D's award-winning software for real-time visual simulation. Based on modern GPU shader programming and with its vast array of plug-ins for special effects, MANTIS is well suited to exploit the new levels of hardware power available on commercial PC hardware platforms. And when packaged with Quantum3D's GeoScapeSEWorld-Wide Database and the FACETSreal-time 3D model library, MANTIS provides an out-of-the-box solution that's ready to fly to thousands of airports, cities, and other destinations around the globe. MANTIS is available as a software application on both Windows and Linux, is included on Quantum3D's IndependenceIDX 8000 and IDX 80 turnkey Image Generators, and is also available for free trial download at www.quantum3d.com.

About Quantum3D

Quantum3D, Inc. is a leading developer and provider of simulation and training products as well as the technology that drives them. Quantum3D delivers key components for use in a wide range of training markets - flight simulation; land and other vehicle training; synthetic environments and construction tools; sensor simulation; maintenance training, and a variety of augmented-reality applications.

Quantum3D is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Together with its sister company Quantum3D Government Systems, both are members of Quantum3D Group, a Delaware corporation which is in turn wholly owned by HAVELSAN, a major global software and systems provider based in Ankara, Turkey. For more information, visit www.quantum3d.com.

