

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP), a China-based travel service provider, late Sunday said it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Big Bus Tours, an operator of open-top sightseeing tours.



Both companies will work together in areas of innovative marketing and product diversification to make sure that customers get more access to tours options and in-destination transportation services.



Ctrip is the first and only travel provider allowing over 300 million users to directly book with Big Bus Tours. With a combined fleet of over 400 buses, more than 4 million passengers turn to Big Bus Tours as a travel option.



Big Bus Tours run services in 19 cities spanning across 4 continents.



Ctrip said its partnership with Big Bus Tours ensures that users enjoy a one-stop booking experience that is hassle-free and efficient as well as a solution to local transportation difficulties.



Chinese travellers are able to use QR codes to join these tours and select different sightseeing routes to make their experiences more personalized. At present, Chinese travellers can book hop-on hop-off sightseeing tours in 13 cities. 6 more Big Bus Tours destinations will be made available online in the coming months.



The Director of Ctrip's Overseas Things To Do Department Zhang Xiaori said, 'As an exclusive partner of Big Bus Tours, Ctrip allow users to be in better control of transportation services that are reliable and economical.'



