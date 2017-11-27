Quantum3D Announces Support for Prepar3D and X-Plane

Quantum3D Teams MANTIS Up with Popular Enthusiast-level Software Platforms, Enabling a New Breed of Low-Cost Simulation Platform

ORLANDO, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --I/ITSEC Booth #1421 --Quantum3D, Inc., a leading provider of training and simulation solutions for government and commercial applications, today announced that it will be demonstrating MANTIS integration with both Prepar3D and X-Plane in its booth at the I/ITSEC conference in Orlando. This new capability allows users to upgrade the visual capability of these two popular low-cost simulator software packages to support up to FAA Level 5 fixed wing and rotary wing Flight Training Devices (FTDs).

"Both X-Plane and Prepar3D are compelling simulation platforms, with active user communities and a robust ecosystem," said Richard Lane, VP of engineering, Quantum3D. "Users and flight schools worldwide can now take advantage of a Level D quality visual system integrated into these popular simulation platforms to create a very powerful FAA Level 5 compliant FTD."

Prepar3D from Lockheed Martin Corp, and X-Plane from Laminar Research are two popular flight simulator software packages that provide a complete training and flying experience, including simulated cockpit instruments and controls, flight dynamics models and simulated physics, and integrated Instructor/Operator station capability. The plug-ins for X-Plane and Prepar3D enable these packages to use MANTIS for the out-the-window visualization, will be sold separately as options to MANTIS, and are scheduled to be available at the end of Q1, 2018.

MANTIS is Quantum3D's award-winning software for real-time visual simulation.Based on modern GPU shader programming and with its vast array of plug-ins for special effects, MANTIS is well suited to exploit the new levels of hardware power available on commercial PC hardware platforms.And when packaged with Quantum3D's GeoScapeSEWorld-Wide Database and the FACETSreal-time 3D model library, MANTIS provides an out-of-the-box solution that's ready to fly to thousands of airports, cities, and other destinations around the globe. MANTIS is available as a software application on both Windows and Linux, is included on Quantum3D's IndependenceIDX 8000 and IDX 80 turnkey Image Generators, and is also available for free trial download at www.quantum3d.com.

About Quantum3D

Quantum3D, Inc. is a leading developer and provider of simulation and training products as well as the technology that drives them. Quantum3D delivers key components for use in a wide range of training markets - flight simulation; land and other vehicle training; synthetic environments and construction tools; sensor simulation; maintenance training, and a variety of augmented-reality applications.

Quantum3D is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Together with its sister company Quantum3D Government Systems, both are members of Quantum3D Group, a Delaware corporation which is in turn wholly owned by HAVELSAN, a major global software and systems provider based in Ankara, Turkey. For more information, visit www.quantum3d.com.

Quantum3D, the Quantum3D logo, MANTIS, GeoScapeSE, Independence, and FACETS are registered trademarks of Quantum3D. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.