WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey International Holding Ltd announces intention to implement sponsored ADR-trading on a U.S. Stock Exchange . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

WISeKey International Holding Ltd announces intention to implement sponsored ADR-trading on a U.S. Stock Exchange

Zug, Switzerland, November 2017

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN) ("WISeKey") announced today that it is contemplating initiating steps to implement a sponsored American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program. Subject to implementation of the program, including the making of the required U.S. securities filings, the ADRs are expected to trade on a U.S. stock exchange such as the NASDAQ, whereby each ADR would represent one or several Class B Share(s). No new Class B Shares would be issued in connection with the program. The timing of the implementation of the program is yet to be determined.

* * *

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (http://www.wisekey.com).

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com (mailto:info@wisekey.com) WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com (mailto:lcati@equityny.com)

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.