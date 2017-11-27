

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber rival Lyft is seeking to raise up to $500 million in additional funding, Axios reported, citing a share authorization document filed in Delaware. The news comes one month after the ride-hailing company raised $1 billion in a round led by Alphabet venture arm CaptialG.



As per the report, the new investment would be an extension of the CapitalG-led round, at the same share price of $39.75.



According to Lyft spokesman Adrian Durbin, the $500 million is not yet closed. 'Increasing the potential for this round will allow us to further accelerate our commitment to serving passengers and drivers,' Durbin said.



In October, the company has said that the previous round of funding lifted its valuation to $11 billion from $7.5 billion. With the latest funding, its valuation would reach $11.5 billion.



The funding comes at a crucial time for Lyft, which is set to expand into its first market outside the U.S. In December, the company is said to launch its services in Toronto and Hamilton in Canada.



Lyft reportedly has moved to cover 95 percent of the U.S. population with over 100 new market additions during 2017. The company recently received a permit from the California DMV for testing on state roads.



