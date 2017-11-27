Quantum3D Announces Launch of Online Store

Quantum3D FACETS Library of 1,000+ Models Now Available for Web Purchase and Instant Download

ORLANDO, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- I/ITSEC Booth #1421 - Quantum3D, Inc., a leading provider of training and simulation solutions for government and commercial applications, today announced the opening of the Quantum3D Store, its new online store. Initially selling digital content for download, including 3D models for building synthetic virtual environments, Quantum3D plans to soon offer a broad selection of its products and related accessories via the Quantum3D Store.

"We wanted to make it as easy as possible for customers to browse and select models from our vast FACETS library," said Scott MacDougall, Marketing Manager, Quantum3D. "For anyone looking to quickly acquire the tools and assets needed to build virtual worlds, the Online Store will streamline the customer buying experience and save valuable time."

The FACETScollection of 3D models will be the first product offered for sale online. FACETS is a collection of over 1,000 digital models including aircraft, ground vehicles, ships buildings and other elements commonly used in creating virtual worlds for simulation-based training. These models are available in both a binary format optimized for use with Quantum3D's MANTISImage Generation Software, as well as in an OpenFlight source format making them useable for customization and/or use with any commercial visual system.

The Quantum3D Store for FACETS models can be found at: https://store.quantum3d.com/

Detailed photos and descriptions of all of the FACETS collection of models can be found at: http://quantum3d.com/facets-models/

About Quantum3D

Quantum3D, Inc. is a leading developer and provider of simulation and training products as well as the technology that drives them. Quantum3D delivers key components for use in a wide range of training markets - flight simulation; land and other vehicle training; synthetic environments and construction tools; sensor simulation; maintenance training, and a variety of augmented-reality applications.

Quantum3D is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Together with its sister company Quantum3D Government Systems, both are members of Quantum3D Group, a Delaware corporation which is in turn wholly owned by HAVELSAN, a major global software and systems provider based in Ankara, Turkey. For more information, visit www.quantum3d.com.

