LC Waikiki Announces its Special Dress Collection, 'Rich Noir' for the New Year, 2017

The collection will offer a daring black colour scheme featuring sparkling details. The fashion retailer say customers who don't want to give up a 'romantic and charming'style willfind a piece to suit their wardrobe in time for the new year.

The special dress collection for the new year is set to 'come to life with dazzling pieces,' according to LC Waikiki. The collection will include velvet jackets, Tulle detailed dresses, sparkling jumpers and beaded trousers. The retailer says women who prefer to be dressed up with LC Waikiki's special new year's collection which incorporates dignity with stylish details will be the center of attention on new years. The collection called, "Rich Noir" is inspired by the glamor of a feel-good atmosphere that comes along with new year focusing on elegance and chic silhouettes, glittering fabrics and deluxe accessories. Pearl embedded details and glittered fabrics provide a touch of elegance and present a feminine look. The dominant color black will be accompanied by red and grey treated with the texture of velvet and embroidery. The collection aims to express a luxury spirit through trendy fits and fashionable tops.

LC Waikiki New Year's collection, the softness of the velvet, the romantic feeling of the lace and the shimmer of the beads carry the New Year's air into the collection. The Collection aims to keep the energy and the excitement of new year through shining blouses, embellished skinny jeans, tasseled skirts and dresses. It hopes to embody the elegance through different designs with matched accessories.

LC Waikiki New Year Collection for Men will include suits designed with a tailored fit and high quality fabrics. Black and white will be the base of this collection. The luxury presented by the classic pieces, mirroring the glam will, according to LC Waikiki, perfectly match with the women's collection.

About LC Waikiki

Founded in Turkey in 1988, LC Waikiki's motto is 'Everbody deserves to dress well.' Today, LC Waikiki, the leader in the ready-to-wear clothing industry, provides service in 38 countries with more than 850 stores and approximately 40,000 employees. It aims to make its mark as one of the three most successful European fashion brands by having 1,500 stores by 2023.

