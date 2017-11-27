Leading Global Executive Search Firm Odgers Berndtson Expands Into Ireland

LONDON, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Top head-hunter opens its first office in Dublin to support international clients building European operations

Odgers Berndtson, a leading global executive search firm, is opening a new base in Dublin, Ireland. The move will significantly enhance the firm's capacity to support global companies looking to establish new centres of operation in Europe in readiness for Brexit.

A market-leading team already established in the executive search market in Ireland has joined Odgers Berndtson with immediate effect. Led by Damian Ringwood, who becomes Managing Partner, Odgers Berndtson Dublin, the team will extend the global firm's reach across 56 offices in 28 countries.

The move comes as increasing numbers of organisations look to invest in Ireland prior to Brexit. They include JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citibank, Standard Life and Barclays in financial services and Google and LinkedIn in the tech sector.

"The growth of our business depends on being able to provide a high level of support to major global clients as they address some very significant challenges posed by Brexit," said Kester Scrope, Chief Executive of Odgers Berndtson. "We are delighted to welcome Damian and his team to our firm, who bring over six decades of experience and specialise in key sectors like financial services, consumer, public sector, professional services, tech and media."

Damian Ringwood, Managing Partner of the new Odgers Berndtson Dublin, said, "The team here are thrilled with the opportunity to join Odgers Berndtson. Working as part of one of the global 'big six' search firms will help us to maximise the opportunity that Brexit offers and provide a wider reach in terms of securing top talent for new and existing clients."

NOTES TO EDITORS

Odgers Berndtson is an international executive search firm operating in over 50 offices across EMEA, North and South America and Asia Pacific. The firm offers a wide range of role and sector expertise to find and develop senior executives and non-executive for quoted and privately held businesses and public organisations.

