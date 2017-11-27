AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

("AECI' or "the Company')

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY PSG ASSET MANAGEMENT PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("PSG')

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that AECI has received formal notification that PSG has acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by PSG now amounts to 5,02% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Woodmead, Sandton

27 November 2017

