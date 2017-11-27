EastCoal Inc.: EastCoal Inc Announces the Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / EastCoal Inc. (TSXV: ECX.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, November 24, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All of the resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by the shareholders, with the votes cast by proxy representing 7.76% of the total shares outstanding as of the proxy cut-off date, October 19, 2017.

Election of Directors

The number of directors was fixed at three members and each of the three nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated October 27, 2017 (the "Circular") were re-elected to the Company's Board of Directors. Detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.

Nominee Votes Cast by Proxy For % For Votes Cast by Proxy Withheld % Withheld Hendrik Dietrichsen 506,282 99.97 157 0.03 John Conlon 500,925 98.91 5,514 1.09 Abraham Jonker 500,925 98.91 5,514 1.09

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Shareholders, or until their successor is otherwise appointed and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

