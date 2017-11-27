sprite-preloader
WKN: A2GS7L ISIN: CA2761657014 
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

EastCoal Inc.: EastCoal Inc Announces the Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / EastCoal Inc. (TSXV: ECX.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, November 24, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All of the resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by the shareholders, with the votes cast by proxy representing 7.76% of the total shares outstanding as of the proxy cut-off date, October 19, 2017.

Election of Directors

The number of directors was fixed at three members and each of the three nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated October 27, 2017 (the "Circular") were re-elected to the Company's Board of Directors. Detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.

Nominee

Votes Cast by Proxy For

% For

Votes Cast by Proxy Withheld

% Withheld

Hendrik Dietrichsen

506,282

99.97

157

0.03

John Conlon

500,925

98.91

5,514

1.09

Abraham Jonker

500,925

98.91

5,514

1.09

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Shareholders, or until their successor is otherwise appointed and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

For Further Information

Damien Forer, Tel: 1 (604) 973 0079
Chief Financial Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: EastCoal Inc.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE