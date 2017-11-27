Rambler Metals and Mining plc: Rambler Intersects 102 Meters of 1.65% Copper Including 35.8 Meters of 2.59% Copper, Extending Mineralization 550 m Down-dip of Current Mineral Resource

LONDON, ENGLAND and NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer is pleased to announce that the second hole in its surface exploration program has intersected significant Lower Footwall Zone mineralization 200 meters deeper than the previous drill hole.

EXPLORATION UPDATE:

The diamond drill hole was drilled from surface to a depth of 1686 meters, intersecting continuous Lower Footwall Zone mineralization grading 1.65% Copper ('Cu') over 102 meters.





Highlights from drill hole RM17-25b include:

Lower Footwall Zone ('LFZ')

102.0 meters of 1.65% Cu (From 1481.0m to 1583.0m)

Including 35.8 meters of 2.59% Cu (From 1481.0m to 1516.0m)and

Including 27.0 meters of 1.98 % Cu (From 1556.0m to 1583.0m)

The mineralized intersections in RM17-25b lie approximately 200 meters down dip from the 40 meters of 1.42% Cu intersected in the previous hole, RM17-25a (see press release of September 14, 2017 and figure 1).





The abundance of cross cutting, barren mafic dykes in the deeper LFZ intercepts of RM17-25b has declined relative to their abundance in the previous surface hole and in the current LFZ mining areas further up-dip. This decline in abundance of internal waste leads to the longer, continuous intercept at depth.

Norman Williams, President and CEO, commented:

"This latest Lower Footwall Zone intersection from the surface diamond drilling program is the thickest continuous LFZ mineralization discovered on the property to date. In the past similar grades have been seen over narrower intervals, ranging from 40 to 70 meters, bounded by barren mafic dykes. In this latest drill hole these barren mafic dykes occupy less than 10% of the drill core, allowing for a much thicker mineralized area.

SOURCE: Rambler Metals and Mining plc